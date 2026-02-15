'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Weds Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine's Day

Getty Images

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson had the most romantic Valentine's Day ever — by exchanging wedding vows!

In a surprise wedding, the "Stranger Things" actress, 27, and singer-songwriter Hutson, 35, said "I do" in NYC on February 14, People magazine reports.

The beaming bride wore a traditional white wedding dress along with a feathery white coat, all that was needed as NYC temperatures had soared to the upper 40s. Hutson looked snazzy in a classic tux.

Both of the bride's famous parents were there — Oscar nominee (for "Blue Moon") Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, both 55.

Uma wore a flowy, pale blue gown. Her ex was decked out in black.

Her brother Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke from Uma and Ethan's 1998-2005 union was also there. No word on whether Ethan's three kids from other relationships were on hand.

Others spotted at the nuptials included "Stranger Things" actors Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and Caleb McLaughlin.

While discreet about their relationship, Maya and Christian have been together for four years. They made one rare public appearance last April at the premiere of Sink's "John Proctor Is the Villain."