Instagram

In a somber new post on social media posted Sunday evening, "Today" host Savannah Guthrie is marking two weeks since the abduction of her 84-year-old mom, Nancy Guthrie, with a defiant sense of hope.

Saying she wanted to post to deliver a message, Guthrie said, "We still have hope, and we still believe."

To her mom's abductor, she said, "It's never too late. And you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing."

Referring to her family, she said, "And we are here. And we believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."

The video was posted the same day a black glove with DNA found near the scene of Nancy's abduction was declared to be a probable match to gloves seen in a video that shows a gloved, masked, armed man outside her front door, CNN reported.

Though the glove appears to be the same as those in the doorbell cam, the FBI cautions further testing — which typically takes 24 hours — is ongoing.

In the video, a masked individual was seen wearing black gloves, a backpack, and carrying a gun while tampering with Nancy’s front-door camera.

On Wednesday, the FBI revealed on X that they are “conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

Hours later, The New York Post reported that a black glove had been located at a roadside about a mile and a half from Nancy’s residence.

The outlet also posted a pic of the lone glove, which was found near desert shrubbery.

According to NBC affiliate KVOA, another matching glove was found in the area and both had been submitted for DNA analysis.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they were searching for the items seen in surveillance video and photos released to the public on Tuesday morning.