Nancy Guthrie Case: Glove Found Near Crime Scene Matches Glove in Video

A black glove with DNA found near the scene of Nancy Guthrie's abduction appears to match one seen in a video that shows a gloved, masked, armed man outside her front door, CNN reports.

Though the glove appears the same as the one in the doorbell cam, the FBI cautions further testing — which typically takes 24 hours — is ongoing.

In the video, a masked individual was seen wearing black gloves, a backpack, and carrying a gun while tampering with Nancy’s front-door camera.

On Wednesday, the FBI revealed on X that they are “conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

Hours later, The New York Post reported that a black glove had been located at a roadside about a mile and a half from Nancy’s residence.

The outlet also posted a pic of the lone glove, which was found near desert shrubbery.

According to NBC affiliate KVOA, another matching glove was found in the area and both had been submitted for DNA analysis.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they were searching for the items seen in surveillance video and photos released to the public on Tuesday morning.

According to the outlet, authorities have been reaching out to manufacturers and retailers to undercover more information that could be relevant in the investigation.