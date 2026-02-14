Sheriff Promises to Find Nancy Guthrie: 'Weeks or Months or Years... We Won't Quit'

Backgrid

After several dramatic developments that have led nowhere, Chris Nanos, the Arizona sheriff in charge of finding Savannah Guthrie's missing mom Nancy Guthrie, spoke to The New York Times, swearing that the case will be found.

“It’s exhausting, these ups and downs,” Sheriff Nanos told the outlet Friday. “But we will keep moving forward.”

He went on to qualify the sentiment, saying, “Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy."

On Saturday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said no arrests had been made after a court-ordered federal search at a residence Friday evening.

In a statement, the department revealed, "The warrant was based on a lead we received. A traffic stop was also conducted, and a person was questioned but no arrests resulted from that incident. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI continue to work together around the clock on this investigation tracking all leads. We remind the public that there’s a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. Call tips in to 1-800-CALL-FBI or 520-351-4900."

David Curl, a neighbor of Nancy Guthrie's, spoke out after the fruitless search conducted Friday. The New York Times reports Curl, a retired lawyer who has lived in the neighborhood for three decades, said a woman who is his next-door-neighbor had arrived to his home with police after they served her with a search warrant.

The unnamed woman stayed at Mr. Curl's home overnight while police worked because she was forbidden to be inside her home during the search.

According to Mr. Curl, the woman had no idea why police would have targeted her home, in which she lives with her grown son.

Mr. Curl described his neighbor as "really distraught" after the search, and after her son was questioned by police and released.