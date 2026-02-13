Win It! A Pair of Tickets to See New Kids on the Block in Las Vegas

Calling all New Kids on the Block fans!

“Extra” is giving one winner a pair of tickets to see New Kids on The Block: The Right Stuff Las Vegas Residency 2026 at Park MGM. Enter below for your chance to win!

Tickets are subject to availability. See concert dates here. Airline tickets and hotel stays not included.

The New Kids recently received keys to the city — complete with a ceremony officiated by “Elvis" — as they extended their residency through 2026.

NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg told “Extra,” “We are very grateful that the fans are happy, new fans are discovering us for the first time. It has been everything we could have hoped for.”

Plus, we’ve got all the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas from live shows like New Kids, Marc Anthony and Cardi B to dining at the finest restaurants like Carbone Riviera, Top of the World, and Oscar’s. Watch the video!

