Katherine Schwarzenegger's Sweet Valentine’s Traditions with Chris Pratt & Kids (Exclusive)

Katherine Schwarzenegger is embracing her inner cupid!

“Extra” spoke with Katherine about her Valentine’s Day traditions with hubby Chris Pratt and their kids.

She shared, "I feel like at this phase of life, where we have little kids, they’re doing, like, their valentines in school and getting really into like the Valentine’s spirit, which I think is so sweet and fun.”

“We kind of celebrate all week long, really all month long,” Schwarzenegger noted. “The girls love, you know, wearing all of their Valentine’s-themed outfits and getting ready at school for the Valentine’s Day celebrations.”

Katherine also likes to include their kids when planning anything Valentine’s Day-related for their family. She added, “We do something fun for the kids. We do something for my parents and my siblings, and I just really like to have fun with it.”

As for Chris and Katherine, they prefer to celebrate Valentine’s Day “early.” She pointed out, “Doing anything on actual Valentine’s Day is so chaotic.”

The couple kept it romantic by “writing handwritten cards to each other on Valentine’s Day.” She dished, “It’s something we’ve done since the very beginning of us being together.”