James Van Der Beek’s Friends Post Touching New Message as GoFundMe Surpasses $2M

Instagram

James Van Der Beek’s friends and fans have stepped up to support his family in a big way.

After the actor passed away on Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer, his loved ones set up a GoFundMe account to help his wife Kimberly and their six children.

Donations rolled in quickly, and the fund has now surpassed $2 million.

On Friday, the organizers posted a message, saying, "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing up for James and his beautiful family. Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light. It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James’s spirit continues to bring people together."

The message continued, "Right now, the family is taking time to mourn and be with one another. We kindly ask members of the media and the public to give them space and privacy as they walk through this painful season. Your respect and understanding will give them the room they need to heal."

The post ended with, "Please continue to keep James’s wife and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for honoring his life with compassion, generosity, and love.”

The original post explained that due to Van Der Beek’s cancer battle and treatments, the family faced “significant financial strain."