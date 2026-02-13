How Stars Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2026

Getty

Star couples are ready to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day!

“Extra” recently spoke with Jessica, who dished on her Valentine’s Day plans with husband Justin Timberlake.

At an Apple TV press day, Biel described Timberlake as “a deeply, deeply romantic, tender person,” so she has high hopes for their special day together.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are planning to have a low-key Valentine’s Day since they don’t like to go on the actual day.

Chris explained to “Extra” recently, “Katherine does not love to out on Valentine’s Day. She thinks it’s a little bit too busy out there.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are about to celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary, but it looks like every day is Valentine’s Day for them!

Rita shared to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, “He writes me notes every day… he just like leaves them sprinkled around the house.”

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been happily unmarried for 42 years after starting their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 1988.

Rusell is ready to shower Hawn with “lots of flowers” and “lots of candy.”

Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe are having a romantic night.