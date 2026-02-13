Skip to Main Content
Television February 13, 2026

‘Filthy Fortunes’: Matt Paxton & Team Encounter Cat Poop Overload! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the new season of “Filthy Fortunes”! 

Matt Paxton and his team encounter a major cat poop problem... which really emphasizes the FILTHY of it all! 

Paxton explains in the video, “Unfortunately for us, this garage definitely had a cat problem. Cats pee on everything. They poop on everything… It immediately lets me think I'm going to get half the value.”

Matt puts it this way, “When hoarding, I call this a negative space. If I add up the labor and the trash cost, I actually made less than I spent to clean out this space. I can't afford to have that anywhere else in this house."

Tune in Sunday, February 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

#Television #TrendingStories

Around The Web

More in Television