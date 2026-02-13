Getty Images

Comedian Celeste Barber and her husband Api Robin are going their separate ways after 20 years together.

Robin announced their separation on Friday.

He wrote on Instagram, “The past few months have been incredibly challenging and deeply heartbreaking for us both.”

“After much reflection, the decision has been made to separate,” Api went on. “There is still love and respect between us, but sadly we are at capacity and have come to recognize we may want for different things.”

Acknowledging their two sons Lou and Buddy, he stressed, “Our priority remains our children and their wellbeing. We kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this.”

Api is also the father of two daughters from a previous marriage.

The separation comes nine months after their celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

In May, Celeste wrote on Instagram, “A love letter to my husband on our 12th wedding anniversary. WOW/This is fun/I love you/This is hard/Thank you/I’m sorry/ You’re welcome/We need milk.”

Celeste included photos from their 2013 wedding.