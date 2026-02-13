Ariana Madix on New Look, ‘Love Island USA’ & Her Purrfect Valentines! (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix is fresh off a fun-in-the-sun island trip with “Vanderpump” pal Katie Maloney, and she’s rocking a new brunette 'do!

She sat down with “Extra” to dish on acting projects, hosting “Love Island USA,” and how she’s teaming with Best Friends Animal Society and Bumble to help singles find the purrfect valentines this year with the first-ever dating-app cat-adoption takeover, designed to match participants with cats in need of loving homes. Instead of looking for romance, the idea is to find the pick of the litter… literally!

Madix said of her new look, "Hair color was something I had not played with yet, so it was time.”

Ariana has been showing off her comedy chops on NBC's “St. Denis Medical.” She told us, "I have a couple more episodes of 'St. Denis.' Very excited about that. There’s one in particular that I'm very, very excited about.”

She said of hosting “Love Island,” "I'd love to come back to host. So, hopefully. Honestly, I love the whole group that we have out there that works on the show. It's this amazing crew of people who put together, in my opinion, one of the hardest-to-produce reality shows that exists.”

Madix brought along two furry friends, the adoptable brother-and-sister kitty duo Isotope and Igneous Rock.

The campaign is the first-ever dating-app cat-adoption takeover featured on Bumble.

Ariana explained, "Just go on your favorite dating app and sign up and hopefully find your perfect cat match because this Valentine's Day, we're encouraging people to date cats, not humans."