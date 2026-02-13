Getty Images

Allison Holker and Adam Edmunds are getting married!

Adam popped the question during a surprise birthday party for Allison’s 38th.

Holker shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, writing, "We’re ENGAGED!"

She wrote, "It was the most romantic night of my life! I am so in love with you Adam. Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids lives. I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up I feel safe knowing you are My person at my side. You and your kids coming into our lives has been the biggest blessing."

Dishing on the proposal, Allison wrote, "You surprised me with a surprise birthday party and then surprised me and all our guests at the party with a surprise proposal party. The whole night was magic and you had every detail thought out to make it even more special.”

She thanked him for planning the special night and for “bringing in Clinton Kane to sing our song, ‘I Guess I’m in Love.’"

Holker told him, "Adam, I will always support you, hold you and love you! You are my everything Adam.”

She said the best way to describe the couple is through Kane’s song. She shared the lyrics, which included, "You’re everything that I want, but I didn’t think I’d find / Someone who is worth the wait of all the years of my heartbreak / But I know now I found the one I love.”

Holker and Edmunds took their relationship public in September 2024.

The new relationship came nearly two years after Allison’s husband Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide in December 2022.