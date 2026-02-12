Nancy Guthrie Case: New Details on Search for ‘Suspicious Vehicle'

Backgrid

Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy is still missing, and a massive search is underway.

The 84-year-old was reported missing February 1, and authorities have since released photos of a masked, armed person caught on security camera outside her home the night she disappeared.

Now, neighbors tell People magazine that investigators have reached out to them via the Ring doorbell app requesting very specific footage.

Neighbor Laura Gargano confirmed that authorities asked for footage from January 11 between 9 p.m.-midnight, and from the day before Nancy was reported missing, January 31, between 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Police explained in the message that a "suspicious vehicle" was spotted in the area.

Neighbor David Romano also revealed to NBC News that police have inquired specifically about a truck.

He said, "Detectives have come twice and asked us for our names and who we are and so on and what kind of cars we drive, and if we have a truck.”

On Wednesday, there was a potential breakthrough in the case when investigators told NBC affiliate KVOA they had found a pair of black gloves that could be associated with the case. They have been sent for DNA testing.

Amid the search for Nancy, Savannah shared a throwback video of her mom along with herself and her sister Annie when they were children. She also included a photo of Nancy with all three of her kids — Savannah, Annie and their brother Camron.