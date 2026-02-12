Getty Images

Days ago, the FBI released surveillance footage and photos of a masked individual tampering with Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy’s front door camera.

After looking at the footage, the FBI now believe the suspect is “a male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10”, with an average build.”

According to the FBI website, the man was also sporting a black “25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

The FBI has also raised the reward to $100,000 for any information leading to an arrest or Nancy’s whereabouts.

On Wednesday, the FBI revealed on X that they are “conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

Hours later, the New York Post reported that a black glove was located at a roadside about 1.5 miles from Nancy’s residence.

The outlet also posted a pic of the lone glove, which was found near desert shrubbery.

According to NBC affiliate KVOA , a matching glove was found in the area and both have been submitted for DNA analysis since the masked individual was also wearing similar gloves.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they were searching for the items seen in surveillance video and photos.