Margaret Qualley’s Rare Comments About Her Relationship with Jack Antonoff

“The Substance” star Margaret Qualley is baring all for the cover of Vanity Fair!

Qualley is seemingly naked, only covering up her naughty bits behind a white tee.

Margaret has been known for keeping her personal life off limits, but she’s making some rare comments about her relationship with her music producer husband Jack Antonoff in the issue.

She shared, “I’ve always been very love-oriented. I’ve always been looking for my person, and I met Jack.”

The pair tied the knot in 2023, just two years after they sparked dating rumors.

While Qualley was less open about discussing more about their relationship, she professed, “I love my husband, my family. I love dancing and horses. I love the moon. Happy crying is the best. I love listening to Tara Brach and books on tape. And anything Jack writes.”

Jack has worked with some of the biggest artists, including Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar.

Margaret also credited Jack with giving her more confidence with her acting.

She shared, “Jack has helped me for sure, because he has made me feel more confident to explore all the parts of myself. But I’m also thinking about Mother Earth and the divine feminine and surrender. Those are the things I’m trying to lean into, that moment in my life."

Margaret wasn’t always so sure about acting, saying, “I started working so young, and when I first started acting, I was just overwhelmed.”

She admitted, “I felt like if I was fully myself, women would hate me and men would hurt me. And so that took away some of the tools that come with being a woman because I was scared."

Qualley also showed some love for the women in her life, saying, “Female friendships are so holy, shout-out Talia Ryder. My sister was my first soulmate.”

As for why she’s opted for a more private approach to her life, Margaret explained, “I don’t feel like I’m always good at representing myself publicly in real time, so I would almost rather say nothing at all? Because rather than have the wrong idea about me, someone just wouldn’t have any idea about me.”