Instagram

“The Hunger Games” star Jena Malone is engaged!

On Wednesday, Malone announced her engagement to actor Jack Buckley.

Calling him a “dream come true,” Jena gushed on Instagram, “My soulmate asked me to marry him.”

“First , he asked those who have protected and cared for my heart for so long. Both of my Moms , my Sister, my Son,” Malone went on, “and with every lifetime, every moment I have in front of me I said yes.”

Instagram

Jena had loving words for Jack, writing, “It was always you/ Even in those long, dark spaces of my youth/ Where I learned to hold my own heart/You were always there/Breathing life into these tiny glimmers of a child’s heart….Love….. Soulmate……Marriage.”

She professed that she would love him “forever.”

Jena included photos of the proposal, which seemingly took place outside.

It is unclear how long they’ve been together, but it was the first time that he appeared on her Instagram page.