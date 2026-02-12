James Van Der Beek’s Final Instagram Post Was a Sweet Daddy-Daughter Moment

Instagram

James Van Der Beek’s final Instagram post was a tribute to family.

Two weeks before the “Dawson’s Creek” star died following a battle with colorectal cancer, he shared a birthday message to his 12-year-old daughter Annabel and his father James.

On January 25, he wrote, "My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared - they seemed so different to me."

Instagram

He went on, "But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart. I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality. And you both make every room you’re in more fun. Different senses of humor, but you both have a way of alchemizing the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this."

James shared, "In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good. You are marvels… and I’m so insanely grateful to have you in my life. The world is a better place because the two of you are in it."

Van Der Beek closed with, "Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart ❤️.”

James shared a sweet photo of himself with his arms wrapped around his daughter, and a second photo of his daughter and his father.