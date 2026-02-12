Instagram

A day after his passing, James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife Heather McComb is remembering the “Dawson’s Creek” star.

Heather wrote on Instagram, “I am heartbroken over the loss of beloved James. I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana and all of his family and friends who I know he loved deeply.”

McComb also included a throwback photo of herself with Van Der Beek, who was her husband for six years until their 2009 separation.

She shared, “This picture is from my 21st birthday. Dawson's Creek hadn’t even aired yet. This is how I will always see James innocent, kind and pure of heart. What a journey we shared over the years. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades."

"I will treasure the last loving words we exchanged," McComb went on. "James was a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him. He shined so bright yet was so humble and human. Always searching, always growing, always going deeper, always chasing things outside his comfort zone."

Heather showed some love for James’ wife Kimberly, writing, “How [Kimberly] showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire.”

Along with calling Kimberly and James “true soulmates,” she noted, “James was a blessing to all that knew him and because of his boldness to share his journey with the world so bravely is now a blessing to all."

Heather closed her lengthy post with, “I love you James. I know you had a lot of loved ones up there welcoming you home. God bless you. Till we meet again you sweet soul you. Prayers up."

McComb also linked off the Kimberly’s GoFundMe page in her Instagram stories. The page was created to help the Van Der Beek family "cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.” The GoFundMe was reached over $1.5 million in donations.