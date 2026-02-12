Chris Hemsworth Confesses Being Starstruck by Halle Berry on 'Crime 101' (Exclusive)

Todd Williamson / Amazon MGM Studios

Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth sat down with “Extra’s” Derek Hough to dish on their new heist thriller “Crime 101.”

Chris said of the film, "I hadn't seen films like this for a while. There's a sort of throwback to the classic heist films in the '80s, ‘90s, early 2000s, but it still felt very contemporary.”

Halle called the film "sexy and repulsive and gritty,” adding, “You get to see Los Angeles in a way that we hadn't seen in a long time, too."

Chris talked about being so impressed by Halle, saying, "I've been such a fan of Halle’s for so long and then heard so many wonderful things about her and that’s happened before and I've been let down and so I came in thinking, ‘Please let it be true,' and it was.”

He called her an “incredible scene partner,” saying he was "in awe of everything she was doing."

Halle reflected on relating to her character as a woman who society wants to be invisible, but she stands up and fights.

She said, “When I got to be about 45, I did start to feel like, ‘Oh, I think society wants me to be invisible now’… so this character sits squarely in who I am as a woman right now and some of the things that I’m struggling with. And are we invisible?… Hell, no… Nor should we resign ourselves to be.”

Berry added, "I loved that this character stood up and she fought because that's how I’m going to approach the second act of my life. I'm going to stand up and fight."

Halle has a big birthday coming up, and she also spoke about her approach to health and wellness.

"I think first of all it's just taking it seriously,” she said. “Since I got diagnosed with diabetes when I was 19, my health and my diet and exercise regime has been front and foremost in my life and I think that has served me really well as I'm approaching 60 this year. It's added to my longevity.”

She added that meditation, working out, taking her supplements and always researching what’s new has helped her hold on to her “vitality.”