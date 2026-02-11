New ID Series ‘Hunt for the Missing: Chicago’ Shines a Light on Cold Cases — Watch the Trailer

“Extra” has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Investigation Discovery’s new series "Hunt for the Missing: Chicago.”

In the series, retired Chicago Detective Pamela Childs revisits unsolved missing persons cases as she hopes to uncover new leads and find potential answers for the victims’ families.

In the season premiere, Shadows from the Southside, airing on Wednesday, March 4 at 10/9c on ID, Detective Childs re-investigates a 2018 case of a 26-year-old woman, Kierra Coles, who vanished while three months pregnant. Over the course of her investigation, Detective Childs uncovers a derailed police investigation and secret relationship, and through these revelations, takes a step forward in potentially identifying the Chicago Police Department’s previously unnamed person of interest.