Nancy Guthrie Case: New Ransom Demands 1 Bitcoin for Kidnapper’s Identity

The FBI is still in search of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy Guthrie.

On Tuesday, surveillance photos and video were released of a masked individual, who was seen tampering with Nancy’s front door camera on the morning of her disappearance.

Now, an anonymous person is offering the “name of the individual involved” in Nancy’s disappearance in exchange for 1 Bitcoin.

The ransom letter was sent to TMZ on Wednesday morning after alleged failed attempts to get a hold of Nancy’s kids Annie and Cameron Guthrie.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “America Newsroom,” TMZ’s Harvey Levin shared the contents of the letter, which read, “If they want the name of the individual involved, then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant.”

He went on, “They said they want one Bitcoin sent to a Bitcoin address that we have confirmed is active. It’s a real Bitcoin address, and as they put it, 'time is more than relevant.’ So, we have no idea whether this is real or not. But they are making a demand.”

According to Levin, the address is different from the one that was included in the original ransom note, which was sent to TMZ and a Tucson news outlet February 3.

TMZ has forwarded the new letter to the authorities.

TMZ was one of the outlets that received the original ransom note.

Days ago, Levin spoke to CNN about the urgency from the original ransom note, reading the line, “It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible.”

He later added, “We talked about the second deadline and there is a direct, stark statement about consequences if they didn’t get that money. That is all I will say, but it is chilling when you read that sentence. It is short and to the point.”

Harvey said the possible ransom note did shed light on where Nancy’s abductors might be holding her.

He explained the note said if payment was received, “She will be returned within 12 hours back in the Tucson area,” adding, "If you look at 12 hours, that is a radius of about 700 miles.”

It has been theorized that whoever is involved in the kidnapping is from the Tucson area, due to their knowledge of the TV stations where the ransoms were sent.

There were two deadlines in the original ransom letter, but there was no activity until yesterday. TMZ noted that they “are not going to reveal the amount” but shared that it happened around 4 p.m. PST.