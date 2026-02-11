Getty/Instagram

A man detained for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy has been released, according to The New York Times.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson home 10 days ago, and authorities believe she was kidnapped.

After his release, the man spoke with CBS News, saying he doesn’t know who Nancy is, insisting, “I’m innocent.”

He explained he was working his job as a dasher, making deliveries, when authorities started following him. When he spoke with them, they put him in the police car and he claimed he “waited two hours until the detectives came."

The man said they didn’t ask him any questions, saying, “They investigated my car and this van, and that’s it.” They then released him and his vehicles.

Authorities also searched his home. He said two doors in his home were damaged in the process and that his family is “in shock right now."

He insisted, “I hope they get the suspect, because I’m not it.”

On Tuesday night, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed to “Extra” that with the assistance of the FBI, they were “conducting a court-authorized search of a location in Rio Rico, AZ related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

News that someone was detained for questioning came hours after the FBI released photos and videos of a masked and armed person who was caught on Nancy’s security camera the night she disappeared.

Previously, ABC News reported that law enforcement did not indicate the person detained was identified as the person in the surveillance footage.