James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares GoFundMe as Family Faces ‘Uncertain Future’ After His Death

Friends and fans are rallying to support James Van Der Beek’s family following his death at 48.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star died on Wednesday, following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Kimberly, who shares six kids with James, posted a link to a GoFundMe on Instagram Stories and wrote, “My friends created this link to support me and our children during this time. With gratitude and a broken heart."

The fundraiser explained, "James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026 leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children. Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care."

The page continued, “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."

The GoFundMe closed with, "Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them.”

A goal was set for $500,000. By Wednesday afternoon, the fund had already reached more than $120,000.

Actor Paul Walter Hauser is also raising money for the family. He launched a Cameo campaign in late January to benefit James.

On Wednesday, he shared that he has raised more than $14,000 so far, adding, "Love you, James. I know you’re in Heaven being pampered with love. The Van Der Beeks will be in our daily prayers and we’ll be drumming up some money to support your beautiful family."