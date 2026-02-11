James Van Der Beek’s Final Days: Stacy Keibler Shares Heartbreaking Pic

Instagram

On Wednesday morning, news broke about James Van Der Beek’s sad passing at 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

After his wife Kimberly confirmed his death, Stacy Kiebler took to Instagram to remember the actor.

Stacy reminisced about their final moments together over the past few days.

Along with posting a pic of herself looking up at a frail James, who is seen sitting in a wheelchair, she wrote, “Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life.”

She went on, “When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too. In these past days, you taught me more about being present than any book ever could. You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart. Especially when it breaks your heart.”

Reflecting on the “other night we watched the sunset together,” Stacy wrote, “You shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other. We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here. And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random.”

Calling James a “gift” and an “incredible husband,” Keibler praised Van Der Beek for showing up for Kimberly and their six kids.

Describing it as “blessing to witness,” she wrote, “It has been an honor to stand beside your family in these sacred moments.”

While James has physically left the world, Stacy stressed, “I know your spirit is doing big things. I feel it already.”

Stacy told her followers she will be feeling James’ presence, writing, “I will think of you every time I watch a sunset. Every time I see a rainbow stretch across the sky. I’ll know you’re there.”

As for his death, Stacy stressed that it sends the following message: “The present moment is everything. Love the people in front of you. Say the words. Watch the sunset. Trust God, even when you don’t understand. Thank you for changing me. I will carry you with me. Always 🤍.”

James posted his final Instagram on January 25.

At the time, Van Der Beek shared a photo of himself hugging his 12-year-old daughter Annabel.

In honor of her birthday, he wrote on Instagram, “My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared — they seemed so different to me. But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart."

“I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality. And you both make every room you’re in more fun. Different senes of humor, but you both have a way of alchemizing the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this,” Van Der Beek continued. “In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good.”

In another Instagram video from last month, James opened up about his plans to “recover and rest” before spring arrived.

He told his followers, “Anyone else out there finding that your New Year’s resolution was impossible to keep? I’m going to say something: I don’t think it’s your fault. Why are we celebrating a new year in the dead of winter? Why are we celebrating new beginnings at a time when nature rests? I’m going to take winter to recover, to rest, and I’m going to make New Year’s resolutions in the spring. Who’s with me?”

In December, James discussed his health during an interview with “Today’s” Craig Melvin.

He said, “I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago."

He went on, “It’s been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It’s required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn’t know I was this strong. But I feel good.”

As for treatment, James said he was “trying a bunch of stuff” but declined to share specifics.

James also explained why he was forced to miss the “Dawson’s Creek” reunion in September.

Van Der Beek noted that it was due to a stomach virus, adding, “No, it was not cancer-related. Although with cancer, everything’s like, ‘Why don’t we super-size that stomach virus?’”

He admitted, “As crushed as I was not being able to go to that ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion, my family got to go. And I was Zooming in on that night, and they got a standing ovation just for taking their seats. And all that love that would have otherwise been directed at me was directed at my family. It was just one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever gotten to witness. I’m just so grateful to the fans for doing that.”

The “Dawson’s” cast reunited at Richard Rodgers Theatre in NYC for a reading of the show’s first episode to raise cash for F Cancer in light of Van Der Beek’s stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis.