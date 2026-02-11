Halle Berry on New Bling After Engagement & Fierce ‘Crime 101’ Character (Exclusive)

Courtesy of Todd Williamson / Amazon MGM Studios

Halle Berry suited up in Gucci for the “Crime 101” premiere in L.A., chatting with “Extra’s” special correspondent Segun Oduolowu.

The heist movie has plenty of diamonds and jewels, and Halle is rocking some new bling herself after her engagement to Van Hunt.

"We hear you're rocking a new diamond," Segun said. "What can you tell us about that?”

Halle replied, “It's true. I’m rocking a new diamond.” She joked, “I didn't steal it, though.”

Berry also spoke about her character being into wellness and meditation. Oduolowu asked if it was art imitating life, or life imitating art.

Halle shared, “I think a little bit of both. I mean, that was already in the script, but for me that is a practice that I have been doing for at least half of my life… The yoga is real yoga, meditation, all that. That's real stuff.”

Segun went on to ask the Oscar winner what it was like working with Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan.

“It's great,” she said. "You know, all these guys brought their A game, everybody desperately wanted to do this movie. We all loved the script. We all trusted [director Bart Layton]. We knew what he would do. He was very capable, and we all knew that. So, we just got to play. We all, luckily for us, liked each other immediately. Some of us knew each other, some of us didn't, but I never met Chris before. And I can just say he lived up to everything I'd ever heard about him, which was a good thing.”

Halle also spoke about her fierce character, sharing, "Well, this one fit me. I mean, you know, I'm a woman down the path of life, and this woman is in my station and my position. And I think, you know, she's realized a harsh truth about the world in which we're living, especially if you're a woman.”

She went on, “Sexism is alive and ageism is alive and well… And so, she comes face-to-face with that. And what I loved about her was that she refused to be a victim. She did something about it with strength. And I hope that I will walk that path, and I hope every other woman that sees this movie will decide to walk that path the way she does, empowered.”

So, could there be a "Crime 101" sequel? She teased, “There could be, you know… 'Crime 405.’ Who knows?”