Getty Images

“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48.

James' wife Kimberly confirmed his death, writing on Instagram, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Kimberly has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with the Van Der Beek family "cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education."

Van Der Beek is survived by Kimberly and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

According to TMZ, Van Der Beek’s death was reported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday morning.

At the time, of his death, James had been fighting colorectal cancer for more than a year.

Over a month ago, Van Der Beek spoke out about his battle with cancer.

In an interview with “Today” co-host Craig Melvin, Van Der Beek said, “I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago."

He went on, “It’s been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It’s required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn’t know I was this strong. But I feel good.”

As for treatment, James said he was “trying a bunch of stuff” but declined to share specifics.

James also explained why he was forced to miss the “Dawson’s Creek” reunion in September.

Van Der Beek noted that it was due to a stomach virus, adding, “No, it was not cancer-related. Although with cancer, everything’s like, ‘Why don’t we super-size that stomach virus?’”

He admitted, “As crushed as I was not being able to go to that ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion, my family got to go. And I was Zooming in on that night, and they got a standing ovation just for taking their seats. And all that love that would have otherwise been directed at me was directed at my family. It was just one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever gotten to witness. I’m just so grateful to the fans for doing that.”

The “Dawson’s” cast reunited at Richard Rodgers Theatre in NYC for a reading of the show’s first episode to raise cash for F Cancer in light of Van Der Beek’s stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis.