‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast Reacts to James Van Der Beek’s Death

Getty Images

Some of James Van Der Beek’s “Dawson’s Creek” co-stars are remembering him after his passing.

Van Der Beek’s mom on the show, Mary-Margaret Humes, took to Instagram to mourn his death at 48.

Along with photos of them together, she wrote on Instagram, “Rarely am I at a loss for words … today would be the exception. James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity.”

She added, “I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations … merely a few days ago … are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping. To our extended Dawson’s Creek family of friends, please be respectful of our silences at the moment as Beautiful Kimberly and family have asked for peaceful privacy for now.”

Busy Philipps, who played Audrey Liddell, wrote on Instagram, “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today … every person who knew James and loved him. But I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children.”

Busy and James also worked together on the TV show “Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23” in 2012.

She added “James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say. i am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and i’m so grateful for our friendship all these years.”

Kerr Smith, who played Jack McPhee for four seasons of “Dawson’s Creek,” commented on Kimberly's post about James, writing, “I’m so grateful for being able to call James a brother. I’ll miss him deeply. Rest easy.”

“Dawson’s Creek” was on the air for six seasons until 2003.

On Wednesday morning, James’ wife Kimberly confirmed his death, writing on Instagram , “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”