Celebrities React to James Van Der Beek’s Death

Getty Images

Wednesday morning, news broke about “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek’s death at 48.

James’ wife Kimberly confirmed his death, writing on Instagram , “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

After hearing about Van Der Beek’s passing, many big names took to social media to mourn the actor.

Eric Stonestreet responded to Kimberly’s announcement, writing, “James had a kind, generous, thoughtful, and beautiful soul. There is no doubt those traits will live on through his wife and gorgeous children. Rest In Peace, man.”

Jennifer Garner commented, “What a heartbreaking loss. So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time. ♥️.”

Chad Michael Murray wrote, “Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us — he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys🙏.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “I’m so sad for your beautiful family. While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. Fuck Cancer.”

Nikki Reed wrote, “You beautiful soul. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing you is forever changed by you. Your depth, your presence, your unparalleled love for your family. The connection you and Kimberly have that transcends lifetimes. You still hold the prize for wisest person I’ve ever known. Every piece of advice, every nugget of life experience you shared was a treasure I’ll hold close forever. And don’t even get me started on the gift you had with words. When you picked up your pen, you made all of us remember what tenderness feels like on a page.”

She continued, “Oh James, you are so so so deeply loved. And so so deeply missed. My heart aches and I’m sure the ripples of those aches will be felt forever. And Kimberly, we are all wrapping you and those sweet babies in love. My special sister, you and James are the greatest example of love I’ve ever known. Here for you in every way, forever. ❤️.”

Lance Bass commented, “We are sending your beautiful family so much love. Safe travels James. You made this world a better place. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Olivia Munn wrote, “I’m so sorry. My prayers are with you and your beautiful family. ❤️.”

Rumer Willis commented, “My dear wonderful friends I love you all, I am keeping you all in my heart. Im so lucky to have had you in my life for so long. James set the bar as a husband and a father and big brother (to me) I am so grateful to have witnessed your love and respect and care for each other. Sending all the love and light to you all.”

Jenna Dewan wrote, “I will always and forever remember your sweet gentle soul. My love and prayers with Kim and the entire family❤️🙏🏻.”

James’ “Dancing with the Stars” partner Emma Slater wrote, “I’m so devastated. He is and will always be family to me ❤️ love you so much James. The man that you are, you can be proud of. So grateful that I got to be there to say goodbye to you.”

“Dancing with the Stars” dancer Jenna Johnson commented, “An incredible father, husband, artist, and so much more. Sending your family all the love and comfort ♥️.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum David Boreanaz wrote, “Prayers are with the family. James was a straight up gentleman full of kindness, joy and love. I hold fond memories of conversations with him. Thank you brother, your light shines brighter 🙏🏻.”

Christie Brinkley commented, “His kindness radiated, his love for his family was palpable it sparkled, everybody loved him. My most heartfelt condolences go out to his beautiful family he adored. 💔.”

Paul Walter Hauser posted a pic of a Cameo fundraiser that he was handling for James’ cancer treatment, which has raised $14,434. In a separate post, he wrote on Instagram, “Love you, James. I know you’re in Heaven being pampered with love. The Van Der Beeks will be in our daily prayers and we’ll be drumming up some money to support your beautiful family. Thanks for the body of work and for being one of the good guys.”

Kimberly has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Van Der Beek family “cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

Van Der Beek is survived by Kimberly and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.