Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Arrive to NYC Court for Settlement Conference (Video)

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni came face-to-face in NYC today for a court-ordered settlement conference amid their “It Ends with Us” legal battle.

“Extra” cameras were there as Blake stepped out of an SUV and headed into the courthouse wearing a pink button-down shirt, sweater, and tan suit while carrying a leather backpack.

We also caught video of Justin arriving with his wife Emily Baldoni. Justin, bundled up in a wool coat and scarf, smiled for the cameras as he headed inside with Emily by his side.

People magazine reports that once inside, the stars were scheduled for a conference with U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave.

The magazine adds that the purpose of the hearing is to determine if the warring former co-stars can resolve the case without going to trial.

People adds that U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman, the presiding judge in the case, has not ruled on Justin’s pending summary judgment motion.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that has been officially dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.