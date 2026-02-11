Instagram

The FBI are on the hunt for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper.

On Wednesday, the FBI revealed on X that they are “conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

Hours later, The New York Post reported that a black glove was located at a roadside about one and a half miles away from Nancy’s residence.

The outlet also posted a pic of the lone glove, which was found near desert shrubbery.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they were searching for the items seen in surveillance video and photos released to the public on Tuesday morning.

In the video, a masked individual was seen wearing black gloves, a backpack, and carrying a gun while tampering with Nancy’s front-door camera.

According to the outlet, authorities have been reaching out to manufacturers and retailers to undercover more information that could be relevant in the investigation.

An anonymous person is also offering the “name of the individual involved” in Nancy’s disappearance in exchange for 1 Bitcoin, according to a ransom letter that was sent to TMZ on Wednesday morning after alleged failed attempts to get a hold of Nancy’s kids Annie and Cameron Guthrie.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “America Newsroom,” TMZ’s Harvey Levin shared the contents of the letter, which read, “If they want the name of the individual involved, then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant.”

He went on, “They said they want one Bitcoin sent to a Bitcoin address that we have confirmed is active. It’s a real Bitcoin address, and as they put it, 'time is more than relevant.’ So, we have no idea whether this is real or not. But they are making a demand.”

According to Levin, the address is different from the one that was included in the original ransom note, which was sent to TMZ and a Tucson news outlet February 3.

TMZ has forwarded the new letter to the authorities.