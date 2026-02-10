Olympic Champ Brian Boitano Calls It ‘Satisfying’ to Celebrate Team USA

Getty Images

Ilia Malinin and Team USA took home the gold in figure skating!

“Extra” spoke with Olympic champ Brian Boitano, who was in Milan to cheer on the team!

He said, “They’re all my friends… I’m, like, nervous when they skate. I’m like, ‘I want to get out there and do it for you.’ It’s so satisfying when they do well and you’re celebrating with them.

Brian remembered winning his own legendary gold medal win at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea.

He recalled, “I thought I was dreaming. Honestly, it was surreal because I had imagined that moment in my life for so many years and it actually unfolded exactly how I’d always imagined it.”

Since he was a former figure skater, Boitano opened up about what goes on in a skater’s head, saying, “Every skater in their heart wishes for two things: they want to skate clean, they want to do their best. It’s really hard because the amount of pressure that you feel at an Olympic is by far, like, levels and levels above the other pressures that you’ve felt. It is magnified 'cause everyone in the world is watching.”

Brian and USA Today’s Christine Brennan are breaking it down the Olympics on their podcast “Milan Magic.”