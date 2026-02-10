Nancy Guthrie Latest: Chilling New Ransom Note Details Revealed as Deadline Passes

Instagram

There are new details surrounding the case of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother Nancy.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson home 10 days ago, and authorities believe she was kidnapped.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin is sharing new details from an unverified ransom note that was sent to the news outlet on February 3.

That note was also sent to local broadcast station KOLD demanding $6 million in bitcoin. The note had two deadlines, the last one being 5 p.m. on February 9. A second unverified note was sent to KOLD over the weekend.

Savannah and her siblings posted a video over the weekend saying they would pay the ransom, but TMZ reports that there has been no change to the balance of the bitcoin account from the letter.

Just before the ransom deadline passed, Savannah posted a video on Instagram pleading with the public to help find her mom.

Now, the FBI tells People magazine, "The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers,” while confirming they have not identified a suspect or person of interest so far.

Harvey spoke with CNN, saying of the bitcoin account, “There is nothing there. It has not been deposited,” while floating the idea, “What if there was another bitcoin address in that second ransom letter [to KOLD] that doesn’t align with what we received?”

He pointed out, "I don’t know why they would do this and it doesn’t make sense to me because if Savannah did pay this money, I don’t know that it is in her best interest to do an APB for everyone to look out for someone who might have her mom… if they paid the money and they are awaiting the return of her mother.”

He added, “It is baffling to us. We just don’t understand what has transpired."

Levin talked about the urgency from the original ransom note, reading the line, “It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible.”

He later added, “We talked about the second deadline and there is a direct, stark statement about consequences if they didn’t get that money. That is all I will say, but it is chilling when you read that sentence. It is short and to the point.”

Harvey said the possible ransom note did shed light on where Nancy’s abductors might be holding her.

He explained the note said if payment was received, “She will be returned within 12 hours back in the Tucson area,” adding, "If you look at 12 hours, that is a radius of about 700 miles.”