There’s a stunning new development in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy Guthrie.

Authorities have released surveillance photos that show a potential person of interest in the case.

FBI director Kash Patel posted the images of the masked person, who has a gun holstered around their waist.

He wrote on the social media platform, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

Patel added, “Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Nancy has been missing for over a week.

Patel also added surveillance video of the subject using greenery to try and hide themselves from the camera. The video also shows the individual wearing a backpack.

After the release of the photos, Savannah wrote on Instagram, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."

In another Instagram, Savannah posted the surveillance video released, writing, "Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home."

NBC reported that the FBI released the surveillance photos and videos since the Guthrie family does not recognize the masked individual. Therefore, the FBI is enlisting the help of the public to identify the person in question.

The day before, Savannah posted a video, asking for prayers and the public’s help to find her mom in the family’s “hour of desperation.”

Savannah shared an Instagram video as the family entered “another week of this nightmare."

She shared, "I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister, brother and I and that our mom has felt, because we believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment, in this darkest place."

Guthrie insisted, "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken and we don’t know where. We need your help."

Savannah pleaded, "So I’m coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are even if you are far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there is anything at all that seems strange to you that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help."