On Tuesday, surveillance photos and video were released of a masked individual seen tampering with Savannah Guthrie's missing mom Nancy’s front door camera on the morning of her disappearance.

The person has not been identified yet, but law enforcement sources told TMZ that they believe whoever is behind Nancy’s kidnapping is most likely from Tucson, Arizona.

Multiple sources told the outlet that several ransom notes were sent to Tucson TV stations.

It is theorized that the individual who wrote the ransom letter had a lot of awareness about the local TV stations in Tucson and it is likely that they are also from the area too.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin shared new details from an unverified ransom note that was sent to the news outlet on February 3.

That note was also sent to local broadcast station KOLD demanding $6 million in bitcoin. The note had two deadlines, with the last one being 5 p.m. on February 9. A second unverified note was sent to KOLD over the weekend.

Levin spoke to CNN about the urgency from the original ransom note, reading the line, “It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible.”

He later added, “We talked about the second deadline and there is a direct, stark statement about consequences if they didn’t get that money. That is all I will say, but it is chilling when you read that sentence. It is short and to the point.”

Harvey said the possible ransom note did shed light on where Nancy’s abductors might be holding her.



He explained the note said if payment was received, “She will be returned within 12 hours back in the Tucson area,” adding, "If you look at 12 hours, that is a radius of about 700 miles.”