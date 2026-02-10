Marc Anthony Breaks Silence on Beckham Family Feud After Wedding Drama

Getty Images

Marc Anthony is speaking out after he was dragged into David and Victoria Beckham’s family feud with son Brooklyn.

The singer told The Hollywood Reporter, "I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family. They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm godfather to Cruz. I'm really close to the family. But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out — but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth.”

Brooklyn unleashed on his estranged parents in a series of Instagram Stories last month.

He gave specific examples from their family feud, including how his mother interfered with various parts of his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn even mentioned how Marc was involved in a dance moment gone wrong.

Brooklyn wrote, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”

He remembered, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

Brooklyn claimed, “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

DJ Fat Tony, who worked the wedding event for three days, was a guest on the U.K. show “This Morning” last month and revealed to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary the dance was an “awkward” moment that left Nicola in tears.

He explained, “So, basically, Marc Anthony was performing onstage. He then called Brooklyn onto stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage, where the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance.”

Fat Tony continued, "Marc Anthony asks the most beautifullest woman in the room to come to the stage, and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’ So, Victoria is by the stage. She goes onto the stage and of course at that point Brooklyn’s, like, suddenly literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife.”

At that moment, he said, "Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out."

Meanwhile, he said, "Brooklyn's stuck there onstage and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony is like, ‘Go put your hands on your mother's hips,' and it was... a Latin thing and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

DJ Fat Tony said he’s worked many Beckham parties and they are a “dancy, close-knit family,” adding, “What we deem as inappropriate is not how Brooklyn feels. This is all about how Brooklyn feels. If he felt it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was inappropriate.”

He insisted that on Victoria’s part, “There was no slut-dropping, there was no black cat PVC catsuit, there was no Spice Girl action… Why I said it was inappropriate as well was because… of the timing."

How was the morning after? Tony shared, “When the bride and the groom leave their own wedding, devastated… word trickles out and people — yet again, not many people, turn up to the brunch, to say the least. But… everyone was talking about it.”

Tony felt overall, “The dance is a very small part of the bigger problem."