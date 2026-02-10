Jennifer Garner Reveals the Last Text She Sent Ex Ben Affleck (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice sit down with “Extra’s” Derek Hough to dish on “The Last Thing He Told Me” Season 2.

Jennifer talked about her action scenes as Hannah and channeling her dance background.

Garner shared, “You take that physicality and you take… everything that you put into dance. It’s like combined with a scene and the stakes of the scene are so high that you have to use your whole body to accomplish the scene, and that’s what I love about doing a fight scene.”

As for injuries, she said, “Yeah, you're bruised up, but in a good way.”

She and Angourie also spoke about exploring their relationship and how that evolves in this season.

Rice said, "I was so fascinated and interested in this mother daughter dynamic.”

Garner added, "You don't see a lot of stepmother and stepdaughter relationships explored.”

Angourie went on, "And also to see a relationship that starts out really rocky and then comes to a really good place. And with Season 2, that was such a joy as well to really showcase a really healthy, positive mother-daughter relationship… So, when everything is threatened again at the start of Season 2, the stakes feel so high."

Plus, Jennifer dished on working with pal Judy Greer again over 20 years after “13 Going on 30."

"Judy and I have been friends this whole time. So, along with the shorthand that you have with someone you loved working with… now we have, you know, we've held each other through life for… all of these years.”

Jen confessed “I have her location at all times on my phone,” adding, “So, I will show up at her house, dingdong, we'll do like a swing around the block and then I'll be like, ‘Okay, I have to go.' But we always find a way to connect with each other one way or another.”

Derek also played a little game with the actresses, asking them about some of their last communications.

He asked Jen what she last said to her kids, and she replied, “That I've loved him and I'll see him tonight. Have a great day at school.”

Angourie shared the last photo that she took was a selfie to show one of her best friends her makeup.

What was their last text? Jen said of her ex-husband Ben Affleck, "I texted a kid thing to Ben… a pick-up/drop-off, kid-information to Ben.”

Rice said she responded to a photo of a friend’s dog, calling it “so cute.”