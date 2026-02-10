Getty/Instagram

A person has been detained for questioning in connection with Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy, ABC News reports.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson home 10 days ago, and authorities believe she was kidnapped.

A law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News that the person was detained by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI.

The news broke on Tuesday night, hours after the FBI released photos and videos of a masked and armed person who was caught on Nancy’s security camera the night she disappeared.

ABC News notes that law enforcement did not indicate the person detained was identified as the person in the surveillance footage.

FBI director Kash Patel posted the images of the masked person, who had a gun holstered around their waist.

He wrote on X, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

Patel added, “Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Patel also added surveillance video of the subject using greenery to try and hide themselves from the camera. The video also shows the individual wearing a backpack.

After the release of the photos, Savannah wrote on Instagram, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”