First-Ever ‘Dancing with the Stars' Fan Convention & Live Show Launches This Summer

Dancing with the Stars Con: The Ultimate DWTS Fan Convention and Live Show is kicking off in Palm Springs this summer.

The three-day convention will take place July 31-August 2 at Acrisure Arena.

Produced by Faculty in association with BBC Studios, Dancing with the Stars Con will feature stars and professionals including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, AND former celebrity Mirrorball Champions and fan-favorite contestants including Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, Jojo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi, Ginger Zee, and legendary “DWTS" judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, plus more to be announced.

Designed to celebrate the iconic television series and its passionate fan base, Dancing with the Stars Con will offer two live dance performances featured on the ballroom floor, interactive live panels with your “DWTS” favorites, interactive photo experiences, exhibits, Q&A sessions, exclusive merchandise and unique fan experiences.