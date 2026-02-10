Celebrities Rally Behind Savannah Guthrie’s Search for Missing Mom Nancy

Instagram

We are in week two of the search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy.

On Monday, Savannah posted a video, asking for prayers and the public’s help to find her mom in the family’s “hour of desperation.”

Savannah has been vocal about finding Nancy on her Instagram, and many celebrities are offering their support to the “Today” anchor.

In response to Savannah’s video, Jennifer Garner wrote, “We are all Nancy’s children; we pray for her strength and health as she endures.”

Savannah’s “Today” colleague Carson Daly commented, “Love you sister. Praying ❤️.”

Hoda Kotb, who is filling in for Savannah on “Today,” commented, “My dear one… I love you 🙏♥️.”

“Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts commented, “We remain with you and your family. Praying someone will come forward with information to help bring your dear mother home.🙏🏾”

Halle Berry commented, “We, the people are with you❤️.”

Allison Janney wrote, “You and your family and of yourself your dear mother are on my mind 24/7. Everyday I am praying for you all to be reunited❤️🙏🏼.”

Selma Blair commented, “I love you. ♥️”

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet wrote, “I’m so sorry you are having to do this.

We are thinking of you and praying for you, your family, and your mom.”

Rosie O’Donnell commented, “Im so so sorry.”

Model Brookyln Decker, who is married to Andy Roddick, wrote, “This is awful on so many levels. Thinking of you. Antennae up!”

“Orange Is the New Black” alum Ruby Rose commented with three praying emojis.

“Ninja Warriors” host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila wrote, “Heavenly Father, please surround Savannah Guthrie and her family with Your peace and strength during this agonizing time. Protect and safely return her beloved mother, Nancy, unharmed. Soften hearts, guide investigators, and bring this nightmare to a swift, joyful resolution. Hold them close in Your love. Amen. 🙏🏾”

The FBI has released surveillance footage and photos of a masked individual who was at Nancy’s front door on the morning of her disappearance.

NBC reported that the FBI released the surveillance photos and videos since the Guthrie family does not recognize the masked individual. Therefore, the FBI is enlisting the help of the public to identify the person in question.