Ansel Elgort Confirms Birth of His First Child

“Baby Driver” star Ansel Elgort is a dad!

Weeks after Elgort was spotted with a baby in a baby carrier in New York City, the actor confirmed that he’s a father.

Along with posting a pic of himself with his bundle of joy, Ansel wrote on Instagram, “Fatherhood is exhilarating, exhausting, it’s everything and more. The present feels more present and the future brighter.”

Elgort revealed that he welcomed a baby boy.

Ansel gushed, “He wakes us up all night and yet I’ve never felt stronger during the day. He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it’s freed me to do the same. I wanted to keep it sacred, just for us, but now I want to share this story with you as it’s the brightest happiest thing I’ve ever experienced. I hope it brings you happiness too.”

Elgort also posted an Instagram video of himself singing to his son, who is sitting in a bouncer.

In response to the video, Ansel’s co-star Shailene Woodley commented with a “😍” emoji.

Ansel responded, writing, “@shailenewoodley he was smiling so big once I started saying Goodmorning 🥹 🫠.”