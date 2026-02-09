Getty Images

Tom Brady, 48, and Alix Earle, 25, fueled romance rumors when they were spotted together over Super Bowl weekend.

On Sunday, DeuxMoi posted video of the stars dancing together at a party ahead of the big game.

Tom is facing toward the camera wearing a baseball cap and glasses. Alix faces the other direction with her blonde locks on display. She holds a drink in her hand as she dances with Tom.

People magazine spoke with Tom at the EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl on Friday. He dished on his plans to hang with the guys for the weekend, saying, "Oh, I got all my friends!”

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, said, "They're all down here. We got Julian [Edelman] with me right here. He's usually pretty fun to hang out with. Yeah, we always have a great time. These are my brothers.”

The Tom and Alix sighting comes after they had tongues wagging on New Year’s Eve.

TMZ reported the stars rang in 2026 in St. Barts.

Video obtained by the site showed them talking, laughing, and dancing together. At one point, she whispers in his ear while rubbing his back.

Hours after the outing made headlines, Brady took to his Instagram Stories to reshare a post about “beautiful" people. The quote read, "People are not beautiful for how they look or speak. They’re beautiful for how they love, care and treat others.”

Alix is fresh off a breakup; in December, she confirmed her split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, 30, after two years of dating. "Extra" had just spoken with her about Braxton at "Dancing with the Stars" two months ago, as she gushed, "He's the best.”

Tom previously dated model Irina Shayk and was married to Gisele Bündchen from 2009-2022.