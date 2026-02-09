Celebrity News February 09, 2026
Stars Hit the Blue Carpet at the Madden Bowl Ahead of Super Bowl LX
Celebrities gathered ahead of Super Bowl LX at San Francisco's Chase Center on Friday night. Tom Brady, Alix Earle, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Megan Moroney and Teyana Taylor walked the blue carpet before they enjoyed music and celebration with fans attending the Madden Bowl.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA SPORTS™
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA SPORTS™
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA SPORTS™
TMX contributed to this story.