Celebrity News February 09, 2026

Stars Hit the Blue Carpet at the Madden Bowl Ahead of Super Bowl LX

Celebrities gathered ahead of Super Bowl LX at San Francisco's Chase Center on Friday night. Tom Brady, Alix Earle, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Megan Moroney and Teyana Taylor walked the blue carpet before they enjoyed music and celebration with fans attending the Madden Bowl.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA SPORTS™
Ciara and Russell Wilson attend EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco on Friday, February 6.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA SPORTS™
Megan Moroney attends EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco on Friday, February 6.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA SPORTS™
Teyana Taylor attends EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco on Friday, February 6.

TMX contributed to this story.

