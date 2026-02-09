Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Help to Find Mom Nancy in ‘Hour of Desperation’

Getty/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie posted a new video on Monday asking for prayers and the public’s help to find missing mom Nancy in the family’s “hour of desperation.”

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, and law enforcement believes she was abducted from her Tucson home. According to reports, an unverified ransom note is demanding $6 million in Bitcoin.

Savannah shared an Instagram video as the family entered “another week of this nightmare."

She shared, "I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister, brother and I and that our mom has felt, because we believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment, in this darkest place."

Guthrie insisted, "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken and we don’t know where. We need your help."

Savannah pleaded, "So I’m coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are even if you are far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there is anything at all that seems strange to you that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help."

The message comes after a stoic Savannah, hand in hand with her siblings, sent a message directly to her mother Nancy’s possible kidnappers over the weekend.

Guthrie stated, "We received your message, and we understand."

She goes on, "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace."