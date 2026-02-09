Robert Irwin on His ‘Insane’ 1st Super Bowl & ‘All-Time’ Bad Bunny Halftime (Exclusive)

Instagram

The morning after Super Bowl LX, Robert Irwin chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough about his first Super Bowl experience as he watched the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29 to 13.

“It was insane,” he said. “Not in Australia anymore!"

He added, “My mom is from the Pacific Northwest, so going into it, I'm like 'Hawks all the way. So, it was a lot of fun, but it was a spectacle,” he said.

Irwin added, "It just kind of brings together everyone, which was really special."

The "Dancing with the Stars” champ also reacted to Bad Bunny’s halftime show, calling it “all-time."

"I think it was the absolute best,” Robert said. "I mean, it felt like… you were coming home… like you were part of someone's story, you were in someone's backyard... It was beautiful. It was personal. It was heartfelt and plus that bloke can groove… he’s got the sauce.”

Was Robert ready to put his “DWTS” skills to the test? He joked, "I was ready. If Bad Bunny like pointed me out, I was ready to just like rip away and go full salsa."

Robert was in San Francisco to help announce the first-ever NFL game that will take place in Australia in the 2026-2027 season between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'm excited to welcome everybody to Australia,” he said, later adding, "I think this is going to be a great way for people, you know, the NFL crowd to get into everything that's so beautiful about Oz.”