Lindsey Vonn Breaks Her Silence After Scary Olympics Ski Crash

Lindsey Vonn, 41, suffered a scary crash on Sunday just 13 seconds into her race in the women’s downhill ski competition in Italy.

Vonn, who tore her ACL days earlier, broke her leg and had to be airlifted to medical care and then transferred to Ca' Foncello Hospital in Treviso, where she underwent surgery.

On Monday, Lindsey broke her silence by responding to a post by British journalist Dan Walker, who had supported her decision to race,despite her ACL injury.

Walker wrote, in part, "I think her attitude is the very essence of sport. It wasn’t just about chasing glory… It was about defiance."

He went on, "This is what sport looks like when you strip away the polish. It’s not comfortable… it’s painful. Risk instead of safety."

Walker went on, "Vonn knew she might not win. She knew it might hurt. She understood the risk. She embraced it because not going down that mountain would mean surrendering to the things that stop you getting out of bed in the morning.”

He insisted, "Great sporting moments don’t always finish on a podium. They are acts of courage.”

Dan closed with, "I hope her body heals quickly and she knows she will always be a winner 🏆."