Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Split Again (Report)

It’s over between Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site that the relationship has run its course.

The news comes after the famous couple split in the fall but then got back together less than two months ago.

A Stokes source also confirmed to People magazine they are "not dating right now.”

The insider explained, "They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work. But their lives are in very different places right now. Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on."

The source added, "They just want to be happy though. They've been trying to figure out a situation where they are both happy together, but that doesn't seem possible at the moment."

Another insider spoke of Ballerini’s support for Stokes, saying, "Kelsea's been so supportive of him throughout their relationship but it hasn't been reciprocated, especially as her career has continued to grow. It feels like there's insecurity there on his end.”

Kelsea and Chase have not publicly confirmed the split.

Ballerini and Stokes sparked dating rumors in January 2023, and they made their red-carpet debut in April 2023. Her rep confirmed their last split in September 2025.

In January 2025, “Extra” caught up with Chase, who gushed over how proud he was of Kelsea, who just kicked off her first arena tour and is a new coach on “The Voice.”

“Her work ethic is unmatched, and to do something like ‘The Voice’ — which is a huge lift — and then to just start doing a 36-stop arena tour on top of that and it's, like, selling so fast,” he said. “I was looking at everything from Chicago last night, it's insane. I don't know how she does it, and somehow she does, and she does it with grace and still finds time for real life in between. I think it's just a beautiful thing to see your partner living out her 13-year-old dreams.”

“Extra” also talked to Ballerini in September 2024 about her guest role in “Doctor Odyssey.”

Kelsea shared how Chase welcomed her into his acting world, saying, “I would refer to like acting as ‘His World’ and when I was asking him about this role I was like, ‘You know I don't want to step into your world too much’ and he's like, ‘Kelsea it's not my world it's a world and I'm a part of it and now you're a part of it, too.”