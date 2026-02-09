Catherine O’Hara’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara, 71, passed away January 30, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, O’Hara died from a blood clot in the lungs.

Her cause of death is listed as a pulmonary embolism with rectal cancer as an underlying cause.

The certificate also notes that she was cremated.

Her agency CAA had previously told TMZ that O’Hara died “following a brief illness.”

Page Six had reported she was rushed to a hospital in serious condition the morning that she died.

O’Hara was the hilarious, fan-favorite SCTV star who won an Emmy for "Schitt’s Creek" and who made unforgettable appearances in films including "Beetlejuice" and “Home Alone.”

In 1974, she became a regular member of the Second City comedy troupe, understudying for Gilda Radner, who was later hired as an original member of the cast of "Saturday Night Live."

O'Hara's first big break on TV came as part of the creative team behind the troupe's "Second City Television" (1976-1984), for which she won a writing Emmy in 1982.

While on the show, O'Hara became famous for loopy characters like Lola Heatherton, thinly veiled, manic parodies of superstars.

Briefly hired as an "SNL" regular herself, she quit before going to air, chalking it up to her dislike of living in NYC.

A regular guest on episodic TV, she also built an impressive film résumé, including her 1980 debut in "Nothing Personal" and pivotal parts in Martin Scorsese's "After Hours" (1985), Mike Nichols' "Heartburn" (1986), Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy" (1990), and Alan Alda's "Betsy's Wedding" (1990).

Her earliest mainstream hit was "Beetlejuice" (1988). Playing Delia Deetz for Tim Burton proved so iconic she could not resist reprising the performance in Burton's 2024 sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," and she also went on to lend her distinctive voice to Burton's 1993 hit "The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

As successful as "Beetlejuice" was, perhaps her most widely viewed performance ever came when she accepted the part of Kate McCallister in the 1990 mega hit "Home Alone," directed by Chris Columbus, in which she played the mother of Macaulay Culkin's mischievous Kevin. She returned for "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" in 1992.

One part of O'Hara's legacy that can not be underestimated is her string of improvised comedy films for Christopher Guest: "Waiting for Guffman" (1996), "Best in Show" (2000), "A Mighty Wind" (2003), and "For Your Consideration" (2006). For the latter, O'Hara ironically generated Oscar buzz playing an actor desperate to win an Oscar.

Other films included "The Paper" (1994), "Wyatt Earp" (1994), "Home Fries" (1998), "Surviving Christmas" (2004), "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" (2004), "Penelope" (2006), "The Addams Family" (2019), "Pain Hustlers" (2023), and "The Wild Robot" (2024).

After being Emmy-nominated for her performance in the made-for-TV movie "Temple Grandin" (2010), O'Hara enjoyed a major career resurgence when she took the part of lovably flighty Moira Rose on CBC's "Schitt's Creek" (2015-2020). For her work as the eminently quotable Moira (“Gossip is the devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up.”) she took home her first and only acting Emmy, and also snagged both a Golden Globe and an Actor (formerly known as the SAG Award).

She was nominated for an Emmy for her searing guest work on "The Last of Us" (2025) and was nominated for her supporting role in "The Studio," her final TV work.

O'Hara's final feature-film appearance arrived last year via the acclaimed documentary "John Candy: I Like Me," devoted to her late SCTV co-star.