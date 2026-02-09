Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Split Rumors After Super Bowl LX

Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs have everyone wondering about the state of their relationship.

After his team, the New England Patriots, lost Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks, the couple appeared to have unfollowed each other, sparking split rumors.

While Stefon played in the game on Sunday, Cardi made a cameo as a part of Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show.

The two had recently sparked engagement rumors.

Earlier this month, Stefon hinted at a possible engagement during Super Bowl Opening Night.

He told the press, “It’s on the agenda. Maybe, right? I gotta get mine first.”

As for her support, he gushed, “It’s a level of appreciation because she’s an amazing woman. Being there for me is hard, you can imagine. I’m a lot to deal with but I never want to not let her know that I appreciate her for being there. Not just for the games but she supported me when she wasn’t there.”

He went on, “She was watching the games. She was texting me before the games and after the games and checking on me making sure that I was alright.”

Cardi and Stefon just welcomed their first child together in November.

Cardi announced the news on Instagram . She said, “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!”

She went on, “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

That month, Diggs hinted that their baby was coming “real soon” in an interview with “Extra” at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC.