Getty Images

The rumors were true — Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their budding romance official with a VERY high-profile date to Super Bowl 60!

The new power couple held hands at the game, with Kim rocking giant shades and bling and looking like the spitting image of her mom, Kris.

Both were dressed in dark clothes, but the mood around them was light — love was definitely in the air in Santa Clara.

Last week, in video and photos obtained by TMZ, the two had been seen arriving at a Paris hotel in the same SUV.

Kim left the SUV first with a member of her team, and then Lewis was spotted coming out of the vehicle a few seconds later.

It was even rumored that the two flew in together from the U.K.

Over that weekend, both had been photographed arriving separately at Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire in snaps obtained by Page Six.

A source told The Sun U.K., “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.”

They reportedly even booked a couples massage. The insider claimed, “It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around.”

“She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer, but they remained in the background,” the insider added. “Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.”

In December, Kim and Lewis were spotted at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, so did sparks fly then?

The two have known each other for years, first crossing paths in 2014.

Kim recently discussed her dating life on sister Khloé’s podcast “Khloé in Wonder Land.”

When asked if she has dated anyone privately over the past year, Kim answered, “No, I haven’t… I would say if I did.”