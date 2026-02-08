Katy Perry, Madonna & Gloria Estefan Support Bad Bunny Ahead of Halftime Show

Getty Images

Bad Bunny is set to make history with his mostly Spanish-language performance as the headliner of this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show— and veterans of that experience are lining up behind him!

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Before Bad Bunny, Gloria Estefan became the first Hispanic artist to perform at the show, which she did in 1992, 1995 with Miami Sound Machine, and 1999.

Estefan told EOnline at the Grammys her message for Bad Bunny is, "Enjoy every second, because it really goes by so fast... In those minutes, he's gonna have the ability to impact the world, because it's billions of people watching which kinda makes it kinda nerve-wracking, but he's gonna kill it, I'm sure."

Madonna slayed the 2012 Super Bowl with an elaborate Egyptian-Babylonian theme and a package of her hits. It was, at the time, the second most-watched of all Halftime Shows, behind only Michael Jackson's iconic 1993 performance.

Instagram

The King of Pop is no longer with us, but the Queen posted two photos showing her emphatic support for Bad Bunny, one of her dog in bunny ears with the words "Go Bad Bunny" and Puerto Rican flag and crown emojis, as well as an ultra-glam selfie in blue showing her seated and waiting to watch.

She captioned that one, "Ready for the SuperBowl! Waiting for History To Be Made."

Twitter

Katy Perry headlined Super Bow XLIX's Halftime Show in 2015, the fifth most-watched of all time. She took to Twitter to encourage Bad Bunny, writing, "You got this @sanbenito remind the world what the real American dream looks like."